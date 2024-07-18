Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,401 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VIG stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,740. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.