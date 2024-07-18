Ledyard National Bank Sells 5,530 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ETN traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.07. 3,707,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,051. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

