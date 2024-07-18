Ledyard National Bank Sells 5,533 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 83,812,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,892,938. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

