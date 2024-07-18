Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,933 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FHI. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 746,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

