Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.