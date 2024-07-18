Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $5.15 by Analysts at Bank of America

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $6.40 to $5.15 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,013 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

