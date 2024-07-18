Lexaria Bioscience’s (LEXX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of LEXX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Welch Group LLC owned 0.19% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.