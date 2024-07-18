Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTH. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

