LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) versus Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Financial Contrast

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond and LightInTheBox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Beyond alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.43 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.80 LightInTheBox $629.43 million 0.13 -$9.59 million ($0.08) -9.32

LightInTheBox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. LightInTheBox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beyond and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91% LightInTheBox -1.71% N/A -7.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beyond and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 106.65%. Given Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyond beats LightInTheBox on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, warehouse management, local delivery, and fulfillment services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com and www.ezbuy.sg, and other websites and mobile applications. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.