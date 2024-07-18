Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.20.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$69.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.27. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$56.78 and a 52-week high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.703876 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.91%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

