Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.74 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Lisk has a market cap of $143.26 million and $8.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

