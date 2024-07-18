Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 407.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

