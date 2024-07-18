London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £14,582,888.52 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($122.34), for a total value of £14,582,888.52 ($18,911,799.40).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($122.45), for a total value of £2,552,550.28 ($3,310,271.40).
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($119.75), for a total value of £6,173,113.68 ($8,005,594.19).
  • On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($120.54), for a total value of £8,112,954.85 ($10,521,274.61).
  • On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($120.80), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,312,743.81).
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($120.20), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,943,457.44).
  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($121.05), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,361,740.99).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.66), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,699,328,246.01).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,404 ($121.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,914.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,335.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,196.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($100.95) and a twelve month high of £110.80 ($143.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($142.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,347 ($108.25).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

