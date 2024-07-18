Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,581. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

