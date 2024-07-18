Lucid Group’s (LCID) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.