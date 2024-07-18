Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $295.35 and last traded at $292.91. Approximately 368,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,031,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.68.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

