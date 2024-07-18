Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 4,341,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,508,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.