Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 4.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 819,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,160,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $853.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

