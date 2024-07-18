MAI Capital Management Has $31.68 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a market cap of $463.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

