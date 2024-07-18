Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells C$93,199.92 in Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92.

Mandalay Resources stock opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.84 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

