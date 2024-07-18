Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.40. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.