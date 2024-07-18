Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

