Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.