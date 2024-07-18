Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
