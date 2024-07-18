Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

