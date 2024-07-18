Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Match Group stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $8,767,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Match Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 240,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

