Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Innodata Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $564.13 million, a P/E ratio of 327.00 and a beta of 2.33. Innodata has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts expect that Innodata will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Innodata by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Innodata by 11.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

