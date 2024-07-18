MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MB Generational Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,135 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

