MB Generational Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.8% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 85,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $84.75. 197,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,691. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $87.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

