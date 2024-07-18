MB Generational Wealth LLC Sells 30,908 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

MB Generational Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,908 shares during the quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 466,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,734. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

