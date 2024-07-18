McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $285.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as low as $257.60 and last traded at $260.72. Approximately 632,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,446,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

In other McDonald's news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

