Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 421,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 242,211 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.37.

MERC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

