Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Trading Up 5.8%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.95 and last traded at $201.11. Approximately 82,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 417,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.