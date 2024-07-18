Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.50.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,104,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,596 shares of company stock valued at $154,788,523. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $468.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,625,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,202,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

