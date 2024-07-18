Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.50.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $461.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.38 and a 200-day moving average of $469.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,596 shares of company stock valued at $154,788,523. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.