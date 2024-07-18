Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.