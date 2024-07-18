Meter Governance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,861.99 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $28.47 million and $77,861.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,107,491 coins and its circulating supply is 36,299,861 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,101,044 with 33,349,460 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.78799431 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $104,299.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.