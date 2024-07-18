MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.42 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $261.92 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $46.06 or 0.00072224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.02 or 1.00026462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.6190004 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $12,646,474.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.