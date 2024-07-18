MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 9.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $76.21. 788,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $76.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

