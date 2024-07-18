Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MTD traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,370.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,306.58. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

