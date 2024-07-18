Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 137,778 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,778 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $87,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,348,000 after buying an additional 739,112 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

