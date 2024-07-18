Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,562 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.94. 2,607,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

