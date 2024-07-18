Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 79,482 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $76,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,999,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.07. 2,183,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

