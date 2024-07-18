Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $67,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

EW stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.81. 3,534,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,955. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

