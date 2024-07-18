Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $33,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $141.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

