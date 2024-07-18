Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $105,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,876,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.46. 2,013,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,684. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

