Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Sempra worth $61,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,344,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,539,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,912,000 after acquiring an additional 507,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,338,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,221,000 after acquiring an additional 54,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.77. 2,786,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

