Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Masco worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

MAS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.