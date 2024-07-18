Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 22,933 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $184.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.