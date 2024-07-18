Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 42,383 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,383 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after acquiring an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after buying an additional 365,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $649,798,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.91. 4,580,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,842. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $117.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.