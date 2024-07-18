Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 48,117 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $28,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 966,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,127. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.